This Nunavut Photographer Takes Stunning Photographs of Arctic Life

While I was covering the Clyde River story last week, I came across Niore Iqalukjuak’s photography and instantly became obsessed. Not just with his photography, but with Clyde River and the Arctic itself.
Videos by VICE
Last month, Clyde River took the federal government to court over its decision to allow seismic testing in Baffin Bay. The tests would blast high-powered air guns into the ocean floor ten to 15 seconds at a time, 24-hours a day for weeks or months on end.
The companies say the tests won’t affect marine life. But the town is worried the blasts, which are said to be 100,000 times louder than a jet engine, will disrupt the migration patterns of marine life. Baffin Bay is home to 90 percent of the world’s narwhals and many other animals Clyde River residents rely on for food.
Niore agreed to share his photographs and Facebook comments to help draw attention to the issue and show what life is like around Baffin Bay.
To get started, we had a long phone conversation where he confirmed my suspicion that he’s a huge Maple Leafs Fan. He also told me about his adventures exploring the Baffin Bay area and the time he photographed dozens of polar bears hanging out together.
We also talked about how his photographs depict Clyde River as a calm and idyllic place. But in reality, his shoots often last for two or three hours in the freezing wind while he watches his back for polar bears. It’s also a place that is battling food insecurity, poverty and a massive lack of infrastructure.
After seeing his pictures and his Facebook comments, you might find yourself thinking, “I want to go to Nunavut.”