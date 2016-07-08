This Cocktail Is Like a Gin and Tonic on MDMA

Gin and tonic water are such a classic combination that it’s hard to know whether they together constitute a well drink or a cocktail. Unlike, say, a whiskey coke—which is a totally simple A+B=C equation—gin and tonics are somehow greater than the sum of their parts.

And sometimes, they deserve even more parts. More is more, after all. Beefeater and Schweppes will hit the spot, but why not throw some fruit and stuff in with your booze and call it a party?

New Orleans-based chef Isaac Toups and his wife Amanda came up with this cocktail that screams “Fun! Fun! Fun!” like Rebecca Black on a Friday. Named for their daughters Poppy and Ivy, the play on words implies that you could mainline the hell out of this drink. It starts with strawberry purée, as well as muddled cucumber and rosemary. Add gin and St. Germaine, as well as lime juice and a top-off of soda to give you that tart, fizzy effect of tonic without all the quinine warning labels.

Yeah, it’s a little sweet, but it’s also a little dangerous in its enjoyability. Think of it as a gin and tonic on Molly—a little more loud, outgoing, and affectionate than its usual form.

Prepare to be filled with hedonistic pleasure, but moderation is always key. Otherwise, you could end up in a hospital bed mainlining saline solution instead of this delicious cocktail.