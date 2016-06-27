This Coffee Shop Wants to Sell You Blowjobs with Your Macchiato

Would you pay $60 for a cup of coffee?

How about if it came with a side of oral sex?

Bradley Charvet of Geneva, Switzerland is pretty sure he can get lots of men to pay exactly that for their morning coffee. That’s why his company, Facegirl, is taking a page from the Thai playbook and is planning to open Geneva’s first fellatio café.

Charvet told Le Matin that he’s been planning the café for several months now. Customers will order the service for 60 Swiss francs and pay a five-franc surcharge for a latte macchiato. According to Charvet, the men will then be offered an iPad from which they select a young lady to perform oral sex on them while they down their morning cup of Joe. As the old saying goes: In one orifice and out the other. (Sorry.)

“In five or ten minutes, it’s all over,” Charvet explains.

Although Geneva is a largely Protestant city—the founder of Calvinism, John Calvin, did much of his work there—Switzerland has no state religion. Prostitution is legal there, although it is heavily regulated. Therefore, if the planned fellatio café abides by required registrations when it opens, it could very well be perfectly legal. In Switzerland, sex workers are required to have permits; establishments with two or more prostitutes must register as massage parlors.

It should come as no surprise that anti-prostitution groups are already expressing their displeasure at the idea of the café. Grégoire Théry of Mouvement du Nid, a French anti-prostitution group, told L’Express that the café would essentially legalize pimping, only benefiting the men behind the business.

According to The Local, plans for the café are currently under review by Geneva’s Department for Security and the Economy. If all goes well, Facegirl hopes to open the café by the end of the year.

Looks like “un petit café” will have an entirely new meaning in Geneva henceforth.