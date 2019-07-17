This Company Is Selling Drone-Mounted Flamethrowers to the General Public

As Elon Musk’s Boring Company proved, flamethrowers are largely legal in the United States. Random hobbyists, meanwhile, have been strapping flamethrowers to drones for years now, despite the Federal Aviation Administration’s efforts to prevent flying guns from becoming commonplace. For people who don’t want to DIY, there’s now a commercially available, flamethrower drone available for purchase.

The newly released, four-pound TF-19 WASP flamethrower drone attachment, made by a manufacturer called “Throwflame,” shoots a 25 foot stream of flame that Throwflame says is great for clearing brush, wasps nests, and debris on powerlines. Throwflame claims its one gallon tank will give the conflagration enthusiast 100 seconds of firing time.

Videos by VICE

The $1,499 flamethrower drone may seem ridiculous on the surface, but Throwflame is just tacking into a growth market. People have been attaching flamethrowers to drones for years now, and power companies do actually use them to clear trash and debris off of high voltage wires. It’s actually safer and more efficient than sending a human up in a cherry picker to pull off the garbage.

It’s not for everyone and it’s more than a little scary, but if you need a flamethrower drone, well, now you can buy one.