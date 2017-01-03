This Could Be the End of Office Birthday Cake

January is bleak, man. Christmas is over, you’re broke, and it’s really fucking cold. As you trudge back to work and tearfully remove your out-of-office, that large slab of leftover Christmas cake in the office kitchen is just about the only thing worth looking forward to. At least until the grocery store around the corner starts stocking Cadbury Creme Eggs.

But not if the dentists have their way. Your workplace could be a lot less sweet in 2017.

Videos by VICE

The dental surgery faculty at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) has put out a plea for people to eat less cake at work, opting instead for low-sugar snacks like fruit and nuts. According to the RCS, office “cake culture” that sees baked goods brought in to celebrate birthdays and other occasions is making the UK’s obesity problem worse.

Dean of the faculty Professor Nigel Hunt told The Guardian: “We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets, and biscuits.”

That’s the all-office Bake Off cancelled then.

The RCS also urged employers to remove highly sugary snacks from vending machines and even introduce “sugar schedules” that would see birthday cake shared only on Fridays. It pointed out that offices had become one of the main places in which people consumed excessive sugar, as bosses attempt to boost morale with sweet treats.

The RCS dentists aren’t the first health professionals to advise caution with office cake. Last year, a study from Saint Joseph’s and Yale Universities found that sitting in proximity to free snacks made workers more likely to overeat.

Still, seems a shame to let the Christmas cake go to waste …