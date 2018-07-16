This Could Have Been Us: Photos From Paris as France Win the World Cup

This article originally appeared on VICE France.

Football took a slight detour on Sunday as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the FIFA World Cup. Yesterday’s match was France’s third final in 20 years and second win. The victory meant that Didier Deschamps became only the third person in history to win the World Cup as a player and as a manager. Must be nice.

Videos by VICE

Unlike the French players who had to party in the Russian rain, the weather in Paris was perfect for a party. After their semi-final win against Belgium, so many fans climbed on the city’s buses that the local police decided to ban buses from travelling through Paris on the day of the final. But that hardly stopped the thousands of fans who gathered after the full-time whistle from finding a moving vehicle to leap on well into the night.

If it’s not too soon, here are some photos of happy looking Parisians celebrating France’s World Cup win. Next time, lads. Next time.

