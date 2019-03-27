This Couple Found a ‘Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne Hidden in BC

With its heavy focus on the shitty nature of winter, Game of Thrones sometimes feels like it could take place in Canada—so it’s fitting that a Canadian couple recently found one of six iron thrones hidden across the globe in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

In preparation for the show’s final season, which premieres April 14, HBO has tasked fans around the globe with tracking down the hidden thrones.

Yesterday, Kevin Sharman and his wife Birgit discovered the one in Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark, a UNESCO site located in the Rocky Mountains.



According to the CBC, Sharman, who works for the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Geopark Society, was tipped off to the location of the so-called Throne of Ice when a reporter called him with clues provided through the competition.

Upon seeing a video of the throne perched on ice, Sharman recognized the surrounding area as Babcock Creek.

“My wife and I headed out pretty much right away … and as we drove up, we could see the throne sitting there right beside the creek,” he told CBC.

The couple then approached two men in fur capes who were next to the throne and said they wanted to sit on it. Sharman has since posted Instagram photos of the event.

Despite their victory, Sharman said he and his wife aren’t really that into Game of Thrones.



“I’m not a big fan, although I will be now.”

Thrones in Puzzlewood, England, Björklinden, Sweden, Castillo de Atienza, Spain, and Beberibe, Brazil have already been located, and clues about the last remaining hidden throne will be released imminently.

