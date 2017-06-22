This Crab Dip Is Probably the Most Addictive Food on the Planet

What happens when you combine three kinds of cheese, a fuckton of crab meat, Old Bay, garlic, and Ritz crackers?
This crab dip, that’s what. But then what happens? Then, friends, you find yourself returning to a bowl full of this stuff so many times that you basically end up in a personal, crustacean-driven version of Inception, spiraling into a crab dip within a crab dip within a crab dip, chips disappearing faster than you can pick them up.
Make no mistake: Crab dip is a drug. Sure, it’s not exactly psychedelic, but it’s certainly addictive. Hey, creamy seafood spread! Come over here and lie on this warmed slice of baguette. You’ll love it.
RECIPE: Maryland Crab Dip
Don’t say we didn’t warn ya.