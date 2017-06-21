This Creamy Coleslaw Will Be the Unsung Hero of Your Next BBQ

OK, fine—meat is the star of pretty much every barbecue. But what would Oprah be without Gayle? Where would Paris Hilton be sans Kim K.? And what good is a great hunk of pork without sides?

Don’t scoff—a crunchy, fresh slaw really is the saving grace at a cookout. Deny as they might, everyone is going to need a respite from burgers, ribs, and whatever other animal parts and carby things they’re shoving down their gullets.

That’s not to say you need to serve up some holier-than-thou health food. This slaw has enough citrusy, vinegary kick to wake up your taste buds, but enough buttermilk and mayo to shut down the most merciless veg-haters.

This summer, we shall celebrate the unsung hero of the barbecue, the emancipator of meat sweats, the Ying Yang Twin to our (other) Ying Yang Twin.