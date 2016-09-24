This Creamy Irish Coffee Is the Best Way to Start Your Day

Copyright © 2015 The Best Bar in the World, LLC. Foto © 2015 Brent Herrig Photography.

The Irish Coffee: Champion of the morning for people who aren’t morning champions. It’s your caffeine fix and hair of the dog all rolled into one delicious glass.

Few cocktails are easier to make, and few cocktails are as acceptable to consume (or as easy to conceal) during the AM hours. Just brew some coffee, throw in some whiskey, and call it “Irish.” But unless you’re just making that morning pick-me-up for the functional alcoholic in your life, you need to take your morning boozing game to the next level.

Nobody knows how to do this better than Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, the expert mixologists and expert Irishmen behind the bar at New York’s Dead Rabbit.

One of the keys to this elevated version of the drink you’ve been making since you started drinking before early afternoon college football games is using ridiculously expensive heavy cream from your local dairy.

Invite some friends over for brunch. Give the guy who slept over last night something to remember you by. Or, if you must, give the functioning alcoholic in your life an extra special way to start the day.