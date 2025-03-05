This Cruise Ship Helps Passengers Live Longer—But Cabins Start at $1,000,000

The residential cruise ship MV Narrative wants to be a mobile “blue zone,” with everything its passengers need for the best chance at peak health and long life—but it’ll cost you.

The 753-foot “luxury residential community at sea” prioritizes wellness and longevity. The megaship includes a variety of wellness facilities, including a gym, yoga rooms, relaxation pods, steam rooms, spas, infrared saunas, a barber, and more. It seeks to provide residents with an all-inclusive, luxurious living experience, fit with all necessary health services and professionals, from doctors and nurses to pharmacists and therapists.

It isn’t like a regular cruise ship, it’s a healthy cruise ship.

“I don’t know about you, but I tend not to be healthier by the end of a cruise,” Dr. Brian Martin, the MV Narrative’s chief health officer, told NY Post. “This is probably the only cruise ship where you’ll actually feel better and have more energy the longer you stay on it.”

“At Storylines, wellness is not a retreat, it’s a way of life,” the company boasts on its website. “Informed by blue zones, Storylines embodies a wellness-focused global lifestyle, addressing key elements like an active lifestyle, positive outlook, wise eating, and a thriving community.”

“Passionate about enhancing both lifespan and quality of life, we enable residents aboard our private ship to live healthier, happier, and longer lives while traveling the world.”

The residential cruise ship has everything a really rich, really health-conscious person might need. Has Bryan Johnson heard of this?

Just how rich do you need to be, you might ask. Well, cabins start at $1 million for those looking to own a slice of health-obsessed heaven and go all the way to $8 million. If you’d rather rent (ew, gross), the cruise line offers 24-year leases starting at $647,000.

But, you know, like any good cruise ship, it’s all-inclusive. So that million dollar price tag covers doctor’s visits, dental exams, eye exams, hearing screenings, and mental health checks for the “lifetime of the vessel,” or about 60 years. They even have onboard anti-aging clinics that, of course, offer cosmetic treatments.

Really, though, underneath all the medical treatments and Mediterranean diets, it’s all about sailing off into the sunset with dignity in your golden years. Who needs family and friends when you have bioidentical hormone therapies and stem cell treatments?

“When people retire, they might say they want to just relax on the beach, but after three or four weeks, that gets old,” Martin told The Post. “This gives them a chance to feel purposeful, contribute and build community, and that alone helps you feel good.”

“We want to plan for a happy life, but we also want to make sure we have a nice, peaceful checkout,” he continued. “I know that if I’m on this ship, I’m not going to be stuck in the hospital dying like a dog.”