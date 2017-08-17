This Cubs-Reds Game Has More Runs Than Anyone Knows What to Do With

Boy, I hope you like mashed taters because sweet hotchy motchy, do we have a piping hot batch of ’em cooked up for you. It’s like an Irish Thanksgiving out here—in August.

The Cubs and the Reds are winding down their series today, and they wanted to make sure you weren’t asleep. Despite sitting way down at the bottom of the NL Central standings—compared to the Cubs cruising way up top—the Reds came at the second inning with teeming boatful of gravy, raring to eat.

Videos by VICE

The Reds managed to knock out nine runs in just the second inning alone, with the highlight of Joey Votto sending two boys and himself home with this blast:

But the Cubs would not be deterred. At first, their second inning response was a measly one run effort, but the fourth inning was a haunting display of homers. They took it back-to-back-to-back:

In fact, it was the first time the Cubs have gone back-to-back-to-back since 2004. And we’re talking a Derrek Lee-Sammy Sosa-Michael Barrett trifecta, if you want to feel old. Not to mention this:

The Cubs only very briefly tied the game at 9-9 because the Reds went ahead and mashed two more taters to take back the lead at 11-9. As of right now, we’re in the seventh inning so, if our calculations are correct, there is still plenty of time to hit a million homers.