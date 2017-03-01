This Dancing 8-Year-Old Goalie Is Our New Favourite Hockey Player

If you haven’t seen this kid bust a move yet, you don’t know what you’re missing out on.



A Facebook video showing eight-year-old goalie Noah Young of Brampton’s novice AAA team dancing to “Juju On That Beat” by Hilfigerrr and Zayion has gone viral in no time. It’s up to 3.5 million-plus views since being posted on Monday. And rightfully so.

Videos by VICE

The coordination held by Noah as he perfectly executes his moves is impressive, not to mention the weight of his goalie equipment and the unusual performance surface of ice for hip-hop moves.

His skills in the video caught the attention of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs, who offered Noah the opportunity to attend their game on Friday night and dance alongside their mascots for the arena videoboard.

It seems like the perfect opportunity for him. Dancing is not a new hobby for Noah, according to his mother Paige Roswell who shot the highly-entertaining video. He’s played hockey for three years and was enrolled in an all-boys hip-hop dance class last year, Roswell said.

“Noah dances before every game,” she adds.

That has prompted us to wonder why a kid with such impressive moves has taken this long to go viral, skills we’ve never seen from any goaltender in the NHL. The NHL needs him, but we know it would find a way to do a piss-poor job at marketing him.