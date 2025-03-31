This Dating App Blurs Your Matches’ Faces for an IRL ‘Love Is Blind’

If you’re interested in the concept behind the reality TV show Love Is Blind, you’ll likely enjoy this new dating app.

A new dating app called Tribal seeks to help users develop deeper, more authentic relationships based on emotional and intellectual connection alone—sans photos.

Videos by VICE

“Tribal is on a mission to combat loneliness and foster authentic relationships through psychology-driven matching and meaningful interactions,” its website reads.

“In an era where loneliness is on the rise and dating apps often feel transactional, Tribal was born from a desire to create something deeper—something that fosters genuine, values-driven connections. We believe that relationships, whether friendships or romantic, should be built on authenticity, shared beliefs, and meaningful interactions rather than just appearances.”

Would You Use a Dating App That Blurs Your Matches’ Faces?

Clinical psychologist Rachel Harker, founder of Tribal, launched the app to address the ongoing issue of today’s loneliness epidemic.

“Everyone owns a smartphone, yet people are more disconnected than ever before,” Harker told news.com.au, per The Post. “I kept thinking there must be a better way to use technology to connect people in a more positive, authentic, and meaningful way.”

According to Tribal, the app helps users dig deeper than surface-level attraction and “connect in a way that feels natural, purposeful, and lasting.”

Specifically, the dating app has a feature that blurs photos for the first 72 hours of connection, meaning you’re forced to match and talk based on an emotional and intellectual connection first. This helps users prioritize “conversation, values, and personality over appearances.”

“Judging a person purely by their photo has fostered a culture of objectification and self-surveillance that isn’t healthy or sustainable,” Harker told news.com.au. “We aren’t saying attraction isn’t important or that love at first sight doesn’t exist. We simply advocate for users to connect on a deeper level first.”

True connections will last, but looks fade,” she continued. “Let’s prioritize personality, values, humor, voice, and vibe before visuals take over.”