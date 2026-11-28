When did it become normal to know someone’s attachment style before you even know their last name?

You’ve been talking to a guy on a dating app for approximately 48 hours, and he’s already sending good-morning texts. Then comes a request for “cuddles,” even though you haven’t met and all you know about him is that he likes hiking, according to his Hinge profile.

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You haven’t even agreed on a place to meet, and he’s acting like you’re already dating.

Sex and relationship expert Christine Rafe of Lovehoney told Body+Soul that some people are getting way too comfortable with strangers before meeting in person. She pointed to dating apps that encourage constant interaction, along with loneliness and the pressure to keep someone’s attention before another match comes along. Some straight men, she suggested, are trying so hard to appear emotionally available that they’re getting carried away.

“If someone is pushing for closeness faster than you’re offering it, it’s reasonable to wonder whether they’ll respect your pace in other areas too,” Rafe said.

People have strong opinions about this. On Blind, the anonymous workplace forum, one man claimed that using pet names early helped him get more dates. A woman responding to his advice wasn’t having it.

“I’d unmatch you immediately if you called me babe, sweetheart or hun,” she wrote.

All that messaging can also create expectations that are difficult to live up to once you finally meet.

Modern Dating Has an Overfamiliarity Problem, and It’s Getting Awkward

A 2015 study published in the Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication surveyed 433 people who had met someone from an online dating site in person. A moderate amount of messaging beforehand was associated with better impressions after meeting. Those impressions declined when the conversations went on longer, with researchers estimating a turning point around 17 to 23 days.

By the time you finally meet, this person already knows your sister’s name and how you take your coffee. You’ve spent weeks talking and getting to know each other, only to sit down across from them and realize there’s absolutely no chemistry.

Dating coach Erika Ettin has called excessive texting the “death of a first date.” She recommends making plans while you’re still chatting on the app instead of spending weeks getting acquainted through your phone.

If someone is already acting like your boyfriend before you’ve met, you can tell him to slow down. He can ask for cuddles after you’ve decided you actually like him