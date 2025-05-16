This Dating App Swaps Endless Chats With in-Person Dates

Let’s face it: traditional dating apps are on the outs—unless, of course, you have the patience of a saint.

But for the rest of us? No, thanks.

A recent survey by dating app Breeze found that nearly 9 out of 10 people feel burnt out from dating app conversations. Additionally, 90 percent said they’d rather skip messaging altogether and go straight to an in-person first date.

This makes sense. I mean, when I was on the dating apps, it felt like people either wanted pen pals or temporary validation. And in my case, it was too exhausting to maintain frequent, in-depth conversations with people I didn’t even know. There’s a major emotional disconnect for people actually looking for connection. For us, it’s often better to just meet up and test the chemistry rather than wasting days, weeks, or even months on endless in-app chats.

Not to mention, according to the new survey, 89 percent of dating app users have been ghosted before. Now, I’m not sure how, exactly, these respondents define “ghosting.” To me, ghosting means completely freezing out someone you’ve already built a meaningful connection/relationship with, without providing any sort of reason.

My guess is that those 89 percent experienced other dating app users not replying to them after a few back-and-forth messages. Though not quite as devastating, it’s still frustrating when you’re trying to meet someone new and are left on read at every turn.

Realistically, most dating apps do not set us up for success. According to the survey, the average NYC single spends 8 hours on dating apps per week. An entire work day swiping through strangers.

Beyond the massive time suck that is dating apps, there’s the 40 percent of female users who receive unsolicited explicit images. I remember those dreadful days.

That’s why, when I heard about Breeze, I was intrigued. This dating app operates without a chat function, instead pushing users to actually meet their matches in person.

While using Breeze, you only get a limited number of curated daily matches.

“Users immediately share their availability and schedule their date after matching at one of the Breeze-partnered bars and restaurants,” Breeze’s press release reads.

“Since its NYC debut in early 2025, Breeze has seen 32 percent month-over-month growth, emphasizing the desire for online dating to transition offline,” the release continues. “The platform now has over one million downloads, nearly 200,000 monthly active users worldwide, and almost 400,000 dates facilitated.”

The unique dating app coordinates reservations at one of its 800+ partner venues. In New York City, such venues include The Seville, Romeo’s, Zizi Wine Bar, and Juliette Restaurant.

“People are tired endless swiping, ghosting, excessive ‘premium’ fees, the gamification of your lovelife and, most of all, a neverending wave of boring, very horny or outright creepy messages,” said Marco van der Woude, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development at Breeze. “We built Breeze to help singles cut the noise and actually meet safely and intentionally.”

If you’re in the New York area this weekend, I highly recommend checking out The Museum of Dead Chat. Hosted by Breeze, this immersive exhibition highlights all the awkward interactions on traditional dating apps. The museum will be open to the public on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 213 Bowery St.