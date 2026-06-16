This Deleted ‘Sex and the City’ Scene Was So Wild HBO Refused to Air It: ‘Horrifying’

During a 20th-anniversary Sex and the City retrospective with Vanity Fair, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed that the series was censored by HBO only two times over the years. One minor edit was needed to the Season 3 episode “Attack of the Five-Foot-Ten Woman,” in which Miranda butts heads with her cleaning lady, Magda, after Magda throws out her vibrators and condoms. As originally filmed, the episode contained a shot of a Virgin Mary statue positioned next to Miranda’s condoms, as if it was looking over them. Evidently, that was too much for the censors, and the footage was removed.

If you think that seems like a reasonable thing for the network to object to, wait’ll you hear about the other sequence they had a problem with. In Season 1’s “The Monogamists,” Charlotte has a boyfriend who’s a little obsessive when it comes to receiving oral sex. However, Charlotte doesn’t like doing it, which ultimately leads the pair to go their separate ways.

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You can check out their final scene together, as it ended up airing, right here:

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But there was a bit more to that sequence before the HBO execs had their say, and, unfortunately, it involves that golden retriever you saw in the clip above. You see, the way they initially shot it, Charlotte doesn’t just walk away from her boyfriend forever; she decides she overreacted and returns to his apartment, only to find the dog going down on him. Needless to say, fans never got to see that part of the story unfold, and to date, the footage hasn’t even been included as an extra on home video releases.

“It’s sort of horrifying that we shot that,” said Sex and the City producer Amy B. Harris in 2018. According to her, the original version also featured a shot of the actor who played Charlotte’s boyfriend (Jack Koenig) putting peanut butter on his penis beforehand. “Charlotte walks back in like, ‘Oh, I’m being unreasonable,’” Harris continued, “and then she sees that…I can’t believe we even thought about doing it.”