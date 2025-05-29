This Demonic Duck Is Making Elderly Residents’ Lives a Living Hell

One duck is giving some Florida residents a lot to quack about. A Muscovy duck has moved into a Cape Coral neighborhood, where it’s been attacking residents—even elderly ones!

The local Fox affiliate reported on the bad neighbor, revealing that it bit a man named James Sepulveda and frightened another named Richard Guy.

“I sit on my porch… this time of the year to catch a sunset and I had my eyes closed,” Sepulveda told the outlet. “All of a sudden, I felt a jab on my hand and it was bleeding.”

Guy also provided his account, revealing, “I stood up and I made some noises, thinking it would go away. Next thing I know, it’s wings come out you know like it’s going to attack me.”

How Can the Duck Be Stopped?

The outlet, citing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), reported that Muscovy ducks are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

However, since the crazed duck is out of its natural range in Florida—it likely wound up there via its native state, Texas—this particular duck isn’t protected by the act.

Given that, the FWCC told the outlet that the particular duck and others like it “must be humanely killed or donated to educational or scientific institutes if they need to be removed.”

As for who will foot the bill to disappear this duck, the FWC does not take on the expense.

“They’re actually committing injury to individuals,” Sepulveda told the outlet. “They should get rid of [it].”

Because that doesn’t seem to be happening, residents turned to Bella Line. The local reporter visiting the neighborhood and published the story on the feral duck.

During her visit to the neighborhood, Line witnessed the duck chasing people and saw it lurking outside residences. She even recounted experiencing “the duck’s rage firsthand.”

The ‘Punk’ Duck has been Captured

After Line’s story went live, Mark Quadrozzi with Remarkable Rescues decided to step in and help.

“When you have a duck that wants to actually make physical contact with a person like that, but in a way with its beak, it’s more of a social thing,” Quadrozzi told the outlet. “It’s kind of a given that it was hand raised by someone.”

He managed to capture the young male duck, whom he called “a punk,” in one hour. Now, the animal, who’s been named Jimmy, will live in Quadrozzi’s animal sanctuary. For Sepulveda, he’s just happy to get out from under the claws of the “vicious” animal.









