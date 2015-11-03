This D.J. Augustin Travel is Ambitious and Revolutionary

Last night against the Houston Rockets, Thunder point guard D.J. Augustin radically changed the rules of basketball. On a fast break, he received the ball at half court, dribbled once, and went up for a layup. And he almost made it; Impossible is nothing.

Basketball is a sport that rewards creativity, imagine where we’d be if no one had thought to dunk. Years from now a blogger will write “Imagine where we’d be if no one thought to stop dribbling and just, like, run at the basket.”

Amazingly, this travel was not called, even though Augustin took at least six steps, including a little stutter step in the middle. Not only did it go undetected by any referee, including the one closest to it, Montrezl Harrell was called for goaltending! D.J. Augustin got two points on six steps. He is a true innovator.

