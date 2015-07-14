This Dude’s Russell Westbrook Impression is so Good Even Westbrook Loves It

Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) in game facial expressions be like… vs. His Player Picture. feat. @That_Guyy23 pic.twitter.com/ejt7319J1R

— B.A. (@BdotAdot5) July 13, 2015

This dude absolutely nails everything about Russell Westbrook; the total control of his out-of-control body, the slashing movement, the just straight-up insanity of Westbrook’s celebrations, they’re all there to perfection. My personal favorites, though, are the leaning jump shot and his insistence that someone high five him. And the arm sleeve.

When an impression is this good, even the man who inspired it has to admit it.

Lol hahahahaha RT @BdotAdot5: Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) in game facial expressions be … http://t.co/0JfkLN5q5b

— Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 13, 2015

