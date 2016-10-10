This Easy Charred Broccoli Is the Best Way to Eat Your Veggies

A lot of kids don’t like broccoli. But then again, a lot of kids believe that a fat bearded man crawls down billions of chimneys in a single night to deliver My Little Ponys and Legos, or that a giant, anthropomorphized bunny breaks into their yards every year and hides plastic eggs full of jelly beans and miniature Tootsie Rolls.

Kids: not too sharp.

You, on the other hand: sharp. Broccoli is great; you’ve just got to know what you’re working with and do it right.

This recipe from Andrea Reusing dresses up this lovely brassica with a hit on the grill, buttery mustard breadcrumbs, garlic, anchovies, lemon zest, and chile flakes. It’s ready in a jiffy and is the perfect antidote to the all-Taco Bell diet that you’ve been chowing down on this week.

This broccoli is the bomb and it knows it—and it might even convince your eight-year-old cousin to get downright cruciferous.