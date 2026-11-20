Throughout the history of baldness, there’s been no shortage of quack gadgets, gizmos, and miracle elixir treatments promising to regrow hair that’s fleeing a scalp. Turkish hair procedures, minoxidil, and finasteride seem to be the closest we’ve come. But that’s not stopping some out there from coming up with seemingly silly products that promise to “nearly 100 percent” regrow hair.

Take, for instance, the latest invention: an electric comb that shocks your follicles back to life.

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As detailed in a study published in Nature Communications, researchers at Beihang University in Beijing have developed a sci-fi grooming tool called the “Detangle” system. It will calm whatever semblance of a cow you have left, while using its electronic teeth with height-differential electrodes to generate a focused electric field that penetrates up to nine times deeper than normal topical treatments.

It works via electroporation, which temporarily widens cell membrane permeability so therapeutic molecules can reach the hair roots instead of just sitting on top of your skin. Sounds too good to be true, right?

Scientists Invented a Comb That Could Make Baldness a Thing of the Past

In experiments on testosterone-treated mice with pattern hair loss, the results were reportedly impressive. While untreated bald mice regrew only 1 percent of their fur, and standard minoxidil managed around 70 percent, the full electrical comb treatment, bolstered by experimental genetic molecules that stimulate blood vessels and suppress follicle-shrinking hormones, hit a wildly impressive 97.85 percent regrowth within just one month.

Before you toss out your Rogaine and treat yourself with a taser hairbrush, keep in mind that this has only been tested on mice so far. Human clinical trials are still a way off. But if those eventual human trials pan out, the depressing act of watching what little remains of your hair get tangled in a brush may one day help revive your barren head.

What a time to be alive.