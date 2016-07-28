This Epic Sub Sandwich Is Stuffed with Spicy Chicken Tenders

According to VICELAND host Matty Matheson, this sandwich is “the greatest invention since the steam engine.” We can never argue with him, nor can we argue with a foot-long sub roll topped with fried chicken, blue cheese dressing, and provolone cheese. There are also some vegetables on there, so STFU, health evangelists.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the gas station in Winnipeg, Canada that spawned this huge, greasy behemoth (the sandwich, not Matty). Trust us, you’re much better off shovelling this down in the comfort of your own home than on a dingy picnic bench on asphalt, surrounded by gas fumes. Unless you’re into that sort of thing.

Videos by VICE

No matter how refined or crude your palate is, this gaut-bomb is going to have you feeling some type of way. So get into this rest stop delight as soon as possible—glares from hangry truckers not included.