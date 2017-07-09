This Exotic Gin Punch Is the Ultimate Summer Party Drink

Assuming the weather holds up, throwing a great summer party is about as easy as it gets. You really only need three things: good food, a soundtrack that is limited to no more than one Justin Bieber song, and a blowup pool.

If you somehow mess up any or all of the above. Fear not. There is a solution. Just make sure there’s enough booze to keep everyone wasted. The best way to do this? Punch.

No, we’re not recommending you go out and get a bunch of Everclear and mix it with Kool-Aid. Instead, make this gin punch from Miami bartender Elad Zvi.

RECIPE: Gin Punch

It’s elegant, it’s beautiful and it takes literally five minutes to make. And with exotic ingredients like coconut milk, lemon juice, lavender honey, and pineapple vinegar you’ll feel like you’re in the tropics no matter how crappy the weather gets.