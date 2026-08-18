This Experimental Rap Artist Is Rivaling Kanye With His Attacks on His Own Fan Base: ‘I’m Really Sorry That You’re All Like That’

We’ve heard of rappers starting beef with other artists countless times. The root of the beef could be literally anything. But have you ever heard of them beefing with the people who listen to their music? JPEGMAFIA will beef with just about anyone, and now his fans are on that list.

The Experimental Rap artist published a series of apologies on X, one of which addressed the wilder set of people in his fanbase. “Some of you are genuinely strange and think that because I rapped about anime 20 years ago, it means I’m an expert on whatever weird part of the internet you’re in. I’m sorry that you think this way, and I hope you grow up someday,” JPEGMAFIA wrote.

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The people in his replies, fans and otherwise, were largely raising their eyebrows. One person said what many were probably thinking: why was this worth sharing? “All you do is be negative all [the] time and you expect to have some lovely fanbase?? Do you not see how your actions foster this type of fanbase?”

Similarly, non-fans who stumbled upon the tweet were joking that JPEG is always mad about something. “Every time I see a JPEGMAFIA tweet he mad as f**k about some s**t I dead never even heard of,” they shared.

JPEGMafia Randomly Made Fun of A lot of his fans one night

Additionally, amid the other apologies, the rapper delivered a backhanded comment reminiscent of old Kanye rants. “I apologize that a lot of you are so jealous and obsessed with me that my name is in your mouth 24/7. I’m really sorry that you’re all like that,” he added.

This all came on the heels of JPEGMAFIA randomly inciting a beef with LA and Odd Future legend Earl Sweatshirt. The former subliminally threw shots at Earl when talking about his own music and how other people aren’t truly “experimental.”

“Other people in this genre, they want to pretend and try to be cool and be like, ‘I don’t want to be experimental rap. I want to be something else, I want to f***ing rap like Lucki. I want to make songs that the young people make,’” JPEGMAFIA said. “I’m not having a midlife crisis, musically, so I don’t really need to do that. I can just be myself, and I let other people try to figure out who they are at 40 or whatever.”⁠

Earl Sweatshirt didn’t take it nearly as seriously as he could have. Instead, he engaged in an ultimate roasting session over JPEGMAFIA’s music. “Lmao leave me alone pls i make music with my friends that i have (derogatory),” he laughed in one comment. “Nobody copies cuh because his music is gnarled rough and ugly.”