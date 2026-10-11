This Famous Beach Boys Song Was Written by Charles Manson

On December 2, 1968, the Beach Boys released “Never Learn Not to Love,” the B-side to their popular Ersel Hickey cover “Bluebirds Over the Mountain.” A slightly longer version of the track was subsequently included on their fifteenth studio album, 20/20, the following year:

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Though the liner notes credit the song to Dennis Wilson, Charles Manson originally wrote it. As it turns out, Wilson met Manson earlier that year, and the two quickly became friends. The Manson Family even lived with Wilson during that time. This was said to be a mutually beneficial relationship: Wilson had a house full of subservient girls at his disposal, and Manson could use the Beach Boys’ studio to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

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The Beach Boys Released This Song Without Crediting Charles Manson

While hanging out with Wilson, Manson penned a song he called “Cease to Exist,” which was later reworked into “Never Learn Not to Love.” While speaking with Rolling Stone in 1970, Manson said, “I wrote that for the Beach Boys. They were fighting among themselves, so I wrote that song to bring them together.” He went on to say, “Dennis has true soul, but his brothers couldn’t accept it. He would go over to Brian’s house and put his arms around his brothers, and they would say, ‘Gee, Dennis, cut it out!’”

Manson ultimately went uncredited for the song, and Wilson claimed it was because Manson wanted money instead. However, Manson was reportedly infuriated when he learned Wilson had altered his lyrics. It was around then that Manson had a bullet delivered to Wilson, who’d also abandoned the house he was staying in with Manson and his followers by then. When asked about the incident afterward, Manson swore it wasn’t a threat, insisting, “The only thing I’d want to do to Dennis is make love to him.”