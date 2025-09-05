This Fashion Brand Is Turning Women’s Underwear into Expensive Hair Bows

There are plenty of things you expect to see in someone’s hair. Barrettes. Scrunchies. Maybe a pencil. A full pair of women’s panties? Less common.

But JennyFax—Tokyo’s most dreamlike, no-notes-weird fashion brand—has decided that underwear belongs on your head. Not in a sexy way, not in a dare-at-a-bachelorette-party way, but in the “let’s glue a metal hair clip to this and call it high fashion” kind of way.

The accessory, officially named the Panty Ribbon Bow, looks exactly like you’re picturing it: a frilly pair of silk undies scrunched into a bow shape, waistband out, leg holes dangling, clip slapped on top. It comes in three colors—pink, blue, and black—and costs around $119. Which feels like…a lot.

Designer Su Zhenfang, who launched JennyFax with Mikio Sakabe in 2010, is known for work that feels pulled from a childhood fever dream. The brand’s runways are full of doll dresses, cartoonish silhouettes, plastic charm accessories, bubbly sneakers, and pastel fever. The panty clip fits right in—equal parts nostalgic and strange, familiar and uncomfortable.

When it started circulating on Chinese social media, people weren’t quite sure if they were being trolled. Some thought it was a parody. Others assumed it was fetishwear. But JennyFax isn’t laughing at you—it’s not even necessarily trying to shock. The brand’s ethos has always been about pushing femininity into surreal territory, mixing innocence with subversion until you’re not sure if you’re looking at a hair accessory or a relic from a 1996 Lisa Frank dream sequence.

Still, it’s not the only brand treating fashion like an open dare. Balenciaga sells beat-up sneakers for nearly two grand. ZNWR once made inflatable pants. Compared to that, JennyFax’s panty bow is weirdly elegant. A little creepy, maybe. But wearable.

Whether it’s meant to be cheeky, political, or just something to get people talking, it worked. The internet can’t stop staring. And despite the price, every color is already sold out.

So I guess you can wear panties in your hair now. And apparently, people are lining up to do it.