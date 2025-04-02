This Fast Food Chain Screws Up the Most Orders

Not all fast food is created equal. Intouch Insight‘s annual report ranks every aspect of fast food restaurants, and the results are eye-opening, to say the least.

In terms of order accuracy, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s tied for the most correct orders. The Washington Post reported that the former chain had 92 percent accuracy. Meanwhile, KFC was at the other end of the spectrum with only 81 percent of order accuracy.

Videos by VICE

The report found that, if customers were asked to confirm their order, had an employee who was clear, understandable, and appropriately volumed, and were not asked to repeat their order, accuracy improved.

Data Reveals Fast Food Chain That Screws Up Orders the Most

For food quality, Chick-fil-A and Raising Canes tied for the top spot. Chick-fil-A also held the No. 1 spot in the friendliness and satisfaction with service categories.

Taco Bell led the pack in fastest total time and fastest service time, while Chick-fil-A maintained its three-year streak topping the fastest total time by car category.

When all the restaurants are pooled together, drive-through customers waited an average of five minutes and 29 seconds for their orders, a 14-second improvement from 2023.

Driving through rather than going into the store does actually save consumers time, as the latter option took an average of seven minutes and two seconds.

Additionally, when Voice-AI, mobile, or kiosk ordering was in use, it saved diners 12 seconds on average.

Interestingly, when people did order from a real human and had friendly service from them, their total time was 28 seconds faster than when they did not.