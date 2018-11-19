This Filipino MMA Star Is About to Fight an Opponent 10 Years His Junior

There’s an athlete, then there’s a superstar. When you’re the latter, you’re under a microscope for everything you do, and it’s not always easy. No one knows this better than Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang (20-6), the Filipino MMA superstar who, somehow, has been able to deal with the enormous pressure and attention that comes with being one of the nation’s biggest sporting stars. He was once a world champion, until the title was taken from him last year. This week, he’s determined to make his fellow countrymen proud again at ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS.

“Representing the Philippines for me is a very big thing,” Folayang said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. “You’re not only carrying yourself, but you’re carrying the people from your country that’s why I don’t take it lightly.”

This coming Friday, the 34-year-old is set to compete against Singapore’s Amir Khan (11-3) for the vacant ONE Lightweight World title inside Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena.

Folayang will have to fight hard to win because Khan, though still 24 years old, is well known for his phenomenal striking and knockout power. In fact, Khan currently holds the record for the most knockouts in ONE Championship, and in his last outing he convincingly defeated Folayang’s teammate Honorio Banario via first-round submission win. Banario had been on a five-bout winning streak before his clash with Khan, but found himself outclassed on the night by Evolve’s young prodigy.

But Folayang is determined. He has been on a mission to reclaim the title ever since he lost it to Martin Nguyen last November at ONE: LEGENDS OF THE WORLD.

Unsurprisingly, Folayang bounced back pretty quickly with a pair of dominant unanimous decision victories—just last month, he beat two highly skilled Russian glappers Kharun Atlangeriev and Aziz Pahrudinov.

Now the Baguio native is ready to earn the world championship once again, in front of his Filipino fans.

“There’s a lot of pressure competing in front of your home crowd, but there’s also a very big motivation for you,” he said. “I can feel the roar, the clapping of hands, the noise, and it awakens you to see that you are not just a small thing it’s a very big thing. My Filipino fans will expect a better Eduard than yesterday, better than a year ago. It will be a fun, exciting card.”

Folayang knows that it won’t just be about trying to win a title. It’s also about inspiring others.

“Every time I compete, I really prepare well. It’s discouraging if you lose, but it’s life,” Folayang said. “You can represent your country not just by winning but allowing other people to appreciate who Filipinos are. That’s the thing I really want to represent. Not only winning medals or victories but in the way you perceive life.”

By Friday night, Folayang is either going to be a born-again champion or a runner-up. No matter what, it goes without saying that he’s going to put up a real good fight.