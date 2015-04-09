This Film Will Make You Rethink Your Views on the Future of Food

We’re constantly inundated with warnings about how insecure our food supply will become as the human population contains to swell and our resources continue to shrink. We talk frequently about sustainability, inefficiency, and carbon footprints—as well as the conflicting obesity epidemic contrasted with the pervasive issue of global hunger. But with so much talk of these problems, sometimes it’s hard to see through to potential solutions.

In Collectively‘s new documentary America’s Shrinking Farms, host Charlet Duboc (as also seen on MUNCHIES) travels across the US to show us firsthand what industry innovators are doing to help eradicate hunger and secure a better future for our planet and our bellies.

Videos by VICE

From insect protein to plant-based meats, learn more about some of the pioneers who are working to change the system for the better and explore surprising ways to improve our approach to food production. Our brave guide Charlet tries everything from cricket sausages to beefless burgers to gain a better understanding of some of the (hopefully) delicious ways that we can both bolster our collective health reduce our negative impact on the planet.

Watch America’s Shrinking Farms below.