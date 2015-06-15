This Flailing Tube Man Is the Real Star of Jessy Lanza’s Video With DJ Spinn and Taso

Last week, Jessy Lanza’s collaboration with Teklife’s (and her Hyperdub labelmates) DJ Spinn and Taso,”You Never Show Your Love,” premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. The minimalist track paired Lanza’s silky, R&B-style vocals with the footwork duo’s trademark 808 snares, all floating in a swamp of moody wistfulness. Now we’ve got the visuals to go with the slow-burning ode to unrequited love. In the video, Lanza flips her hair in slow-mo and plays Roland keyboard synthesizer, flanked by her wingmen: two bright red inflatable tube men flailing in the wind. The whole thing is low-key weird and beautiful at the same time. Check it out above.

