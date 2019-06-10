This Flight Passenger Opened The Emergency Exit Thinking It Was The Toilet

Have you ever had that moment on a plane where you needed to use the bathroom real bad? As you stumble down the aisle desperately searching for relief, you finally reach a door – a sign of hope.

It’s happened to the best of us. But this woman on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight explored an alternate ending when the bathroom door she thought she was entering turned out to be an emergency exit instead, Gulf News reports.

What would have been a minor bathroom emergency caused quite the stir. A PIA spokesperson relayed that flight “PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate.”

This emergency evacuation chute made matters worse, as the scenario suddenly became very costly. Aviation industry experts said that it costs an airline $6,000 to $30,000 anytime an emergency chute is deployed.

A tweet by Omar Quraishi shows the flight with the released evacuation chute.

A woman passenger on PIA plane at Manchester airport mistakenly opened the emergency exit door thinking it was the toilet – to make matters worse the evacuation chute also deployed though it shouldn't have – the flight which was about to depart was delayed by 7 hours pic.twitter.com/toPyho3buZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 9, 2019

Luckily, the flight was still preparing for takeoff when the incident happened.

Almost 40 passengers that were sitting around the opened emergency door, and their luggage, had to be offloaded as per standard operating procedure. They were given transportation and hotel, and were later placed on alternative flights. The remaining passengers on board continued their journey seven hours later.

Well let’s take this as a lesson that no matter how desperate, if the door looks too complicated, it’s probably not the one we need.

