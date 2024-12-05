This Florida Senator Is Trying to Ban Weather Modification. Because That’s a Thing?

Current mainstream right-wing beliefs regarding fears about chemtrails and weather modification machines used to be the stuff you’d only hear about on late-night conspiracy theory radio shows. Now they’re the kind of “problems” that the future Secretary of Health and Human Services, and at least one Florida state legislator, will try to “solve.”

Florida Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia has introduced a bill that will ban “weather modification activities,” which includes the release of chemicals that influence the temperature or weather patterns. That’s all exhausting and a waste of Florida taxpayer money.

Videos by VICE

Garcia’s bill will prohibit the injection of chemicals into the atmosphere for the purpose of altering the weather or sunlight intensity within Florida’s borders. Anyone who violates the law, should it be passed, will be fined up to $10,000.

The weather manipulation and chemtrail bogeyman she’s complaining about are just a mishmash of conspiracy theories based on either pseudoscientific techniques, unproven techniques, or straight-up batshit nonsense. For instance, conspiracy theorists will often say that planes didn’t always leave behind a white streak in the sky when they were kids — referred to as chemtrails — therefore every commercial airliner is filled with chemicals that are crop-dusting us into being gay or whatever flavor of conspiracy the lunatics have dreamed up.

There is an enormous amount of actual evidence proving that chemtrails are just water vapor. But when was the last time reams of well-documented scientific evidence ever stopped a conspiracy theorist from believing in a more fantastical version of our boring reality? In the simplest terms, plane engines are hot and the air way up in the sky is cold, hence the chemtrail’s actual name, a contrail, short for a condensation trail. It’s so simple and logical a child can understand it — and yet.

Garcia, whose speech about her bill was a wild, incomprehensible ramble, is joining the ranks of other states controlled by conspiracy theorists Republicans like Tennessee, which earlier this year passed a law banning chemtrails. What these people don’t realize is that all of this is an empty gesture because you can’t actually ban a chemtrail. Unless you just want to ban planes. The two go hand-in-hand.

It should be noted that Garcia only has her seat in the Florida State Senate because when she first ran for office back in 2020 someone with the same name as her Democratic opponent was paid to run in the election to divide the vote.