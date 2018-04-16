This Footage of New York’s Flooded Subways Is Absolutely Insane

If you thought the New York subway system’s derailments, delays, and dead corpses made it a complete and utter hellscape before, think again. Things have somehow managed to get even worse!

After a tortuously nice weekend of 80-degree weather and some actual, desperately needed sunshine, a massive rainstorm swept into NYC on Monday, obliterating any modicum of happiness that may have attempted to set in. The storm dumped a torrent of water on the city, immediately unleashing a biblical-level flood on the underground subways. It was, to put it mildly, extremely fucked.



Behold!

Good morning and welcome to hell pic.twitter.com/EJ39NBwr7R — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 16, 2018

https://twitter.com/Dangbattleship/status/985879986115678213

Spring has sprung!



https://twitter.com/marcusmabry/status/985882562559184897

https://twitter.com/maddyacv/status/985885652746211328

https://twitter.com/FEELINGMYLOOK/status/985926712155308032

But lo, at least a few New Yorkers were strong enough to soldier on, stayed by neither rain nor gloom of morning or whatever.

RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/CzmhYtmkY6 — ellie sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 16, 2018

Cynthia Nixon, for the love of God, save us from this rain-soaked subway nightmare. You’ve got your work cut out for you.



