This Former FBI Agent Tracks Down Stolen Art for a Living

Art is subjective. Some people look upon it and see beauty, while others might stare and think, I bet I could steal that and make a shit ton of money. Some might argue that there’s no wrong way to interpret it, but most reasonable people agree on the unspoken understanding to look but don’t touch. One of those reasonable people is Robert King Wittman, who during his 20 years as a special agent with the FBI recovered millions of dollars worth of art, including Rembrandt’s self portrait and an original copy of North Carolina’s Colonial Bill of Rights.

Since retiring from the FBI in 2008, he published his memoir, Priceless, started his own art recovery firm, Robert Wittman, Inc., and continues to speak on cultural and private property protection around the world.

A gentle-spoken man, Wittman doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who would kick down your door and raise his voice for a Picasso. You could much easier imagine him slurping mussels on a European sidewalk patio or calmly shushing you for talking too loudly at a gallery.

VICE talked to Wittman about his undercover exploits, unsolved mysteries, and how the massively inflated art market could affect the future of art theft.

VICE: In my understanding, a love and appreciation of fine art isn’t an FBI prerequisite, so what led you there?

Robert King Wittman: I went to the FBI in 1988. Just by way of background, I became the director of art theft division, and then a senior investigator of the National Art Crime team. It was there that I recovered about $300 million in stolen art and cultural property over a 20-year period. When I first went into the FBI, my idea was not to be in the art division, I had no idea about that. What I wanted to do was be on a cigarette boat in Miami harbor like Don Johnson. So I went to the FBI and when I got in, my first assignment was to go to Philadelphia, not be near any water, and work with 5,000 other policeman.

What was the first case you had?

One of the first cases was the theft of a crystal ball from the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology. It was owned by the Dowager Empress Xixi of China. It was the second largest crystal ball in the world; over 50 pounds and valued at $350,000.

You never did find who took that crystal ball though, correct?

I suspect it was kids. There was a lot of construction going on at the museum, and this was back in 1988 when things were different. They’d prop a door open for a smoke and I suspect someone just left it open. So these kids would’ve come in, taken it as a prank, then didn’t know what to do with it. When we did find the ball it was being held by a maid who had been given it by her employer. It was in her bedroom with a baseball cap on it because when the sun hit it, it was like a magnifying glass and would start little fires.

How did you know so much about the art business?

My parents were in the antiques business so I grew up in the art business. I watched my parents making deals. They had two stores in the Baltimore area, and as a result, I saw how the business worked. When we talk about art crime, it’s not about art history, it’s about the art business and how to make a deal. An art deal can almost be like a drug deal in the complexities of how they work.

Do the people who are stealing art and artifacts usually have buyers in mind or a connection in the market?

No, the interesting part about it is the thieves are better criminals than businessmen. In one case, they stole $40 million worth of paintings from a museum in Stockholm. They went in with machine guns at 5:30 PM, held people down, went around and stole the paintings, then set off two car bombs on the two main roads leading to the peninsula where the museum was. They made their getaway with a high-speed boat. It’s intricate! It’s a well thought out robbery. But they had the paintings for five years and didn’t make a penny because they couldn’t sell them. They didn’t realize that the real art in art theft isn’t the stealing, it’s the selling. When we get these paintings back it’s always when they come to market because they can’t be monetized.

Who are the buyers fueling this art black market?

There’s no black market. When it’s smaller painting and prints that are not properly collected and identified, there is a secondary market. But you’re talking about the hundreds of dollars, not the thousands. When you look at the million-dollar paintings, there is no market for them. What I’ve seen is they get stolen and these groups are involved in many different types of criminal enterprises so they’re doing car theft, armed robberies, bank robbery, drug dealing, armament, all kinds of stuff. A lot of the time in Europe these paintings are used as get out of jail free cards, so when these individuals are caught, they use these stolen paintings as bargaining chips to bargain down their charges or their convictions.