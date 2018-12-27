This Four-Ingredient Beer Cocktail Will Save Your Christmas Party

We all know by now that December is basically a month-long festive bender, interspersed with debilitating weekday hangovers and mad bouts of Amazon Prime ordering. Does your mum want another Mary Berry cookbook? Will it actually arrive by Dec 24? Who knows. Pass the aspirin.

You might be looking forward to your 15th mulled wine of the season or be the only person in the world who can stomach more than one Baileys, but there are other holiday boozing options.

Like London mixologist Missy Flynn’s refreshing shandy with dandelion and burdock. Serve it to your Christmas party guests in a punch bowl garnished with edible flowers and you’ll forget eggnog ever existed.