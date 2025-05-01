This Free Lewd TTRPG is Over 190 Pages Long – I Want to Play it So Bad

I love learning about quirky TTRPGs. Especially if they have lewd themes. Seriously, is there anything better than roleplaying a hot date with a goblin girl? Or kissing a lesbian villainess as cool explosions go off in the distance? Don’t get me wrong, I have plenty of love for Dungeons & Dragons. But I’ll take an indie tabletop game with a little spice any day.

Case in point, I (re)discovered Vice & Violence today, a free TTRPG by Rapscallion. The game is ridiculously thorough, with nearly 200 pages worth of rules, notes, and lore — including breathtakingly gorgeous adult artwork throughout. There’s so much to see; the PDF for the game is over 1GB alone. And honestly, after reading through Raspcallion’s rule book during my lunch break, I’m psyched to try this adult RPG with some of my friends. Even if you’re not on the lewder side, Vice & Violence is simply a hidden gem.

‘Vice & Violence’: A TTRPG for the pervy table

Screenshot: Rapscallion

In Vice & Violence, players roleplay as adventurers from a wide assortment of fantasy races, from cannibal elves to curvy orcs. The TTRPG takes place in Mundain. A fantasy world that rebelled hundreds of years ago against the cruel and stupid gods that created it. As the gods linger in space, helplessly watching their creations do just fine without them, the mortals that live below enjoy lives filled with adventure, magic, and lewdity. Case in point, magic made the world’s mortals “stronger, smarter, taller, and jigglier,” paving the way for the lascivious nature of Vice & Violence‘s gameplay.

What can you expect in this lewd TTRPG? Beyond a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, Vice & Violence features a sprawling fantasy setting complete with various races to choose from, as well as numerous backstories for your player character. Plenty of mechanics are available for the player to expand their TTRPG experience. There are magical spells, ability stats ranging from “Smarts” to “Moxie” to “Hotness,” a system for improvised weapons, an entire brawling mechanic for massive fights, and even dangerous consequences for screwing up certain magic abilities.

As for the far more sultry aspects of Vice & Violence, the world-building and mechanics behind the game are equally thorough. You can come across “tentacle fields” which can cause “the Horny & Restrained status effects.” Experiment with spells and make your butt cheeks “become enormous, and clap when you walk.” You can learn sensual and enticing combat moves as a dancer. You can even change your makeup between your legs with magic.

Most importantly of all, Vice & Violence has an entire sex system built in for deploying lewd prowess and seductiveness to get what you want. As the rules state themselves, “sex is a great way to distract guards, get discounts at stores and taverns, blackmail officials, escape from prison, prove your devotion to a cult, and occasionally express love between two people.” Expect to roll for initiating your encounters, determining how great they feel, whether sex heals you, and calculating if you overexerted yourself. Yes, there’s a full Refractory Period system for determining when you can hook up again without taking a penalty. And all that isn’t even including the orgy mechanic the game offers. Which can result in perks for each player character if your, erm, after-dark bonding experience is particularly pleasant.

Sign me up. Vice & Violence sounds freaking amazing.

There’s vice. There’s violence. But it’s up to you which to lean into

Screenshot: Rapscallion

Granted, some players may prefer a more suggestive TTRPG experience, downplaying the lewdity seen throughout Vice & Violence in exchange for a few PG-13 moments here and there. To that end, the game is very much designed to be played and modified to each group’s preferences. Despite its massive book size, the introduction for Vice & Violence states the game is “rules light” and a “procedure heavy theatre-of-the-mind tabletop roleplaying game.”

You can modify the game’s lewdity through a lewd level system in the game, letting players decide whether they’d like to avoid “actively participating in the more erotic side of V&V,” or even “focus on the saucy content over the swashbuckling adventure game.” Want a narrative-heavy perspective? You can do that with Vice & Violence. Or, want to lean into the erotic elements for an especially spicy roleplaying session? Yep, you can do that too. You can even create a ridiculously challenging adventure TTRPG experience if you so choose. The choice is yours.

Admittedly, though, I think Vice & Violence is best enjoyed for the kinky pervs in the audience. It’s how I first learned about the game anyway. You see, Rapscallion’s pinned Bluesky post teases that the game features “giantess vore taxis.” This caused one of my fans to send Vice & Violence over to me, complete with an introduction to the taxi system. Indeed, giantesses can devour up to 10 players and keep them safe in her stomach, carrying players from one area of the Twin Cities to another. So, uh, yeah, safe giantess vore as a full-blown travel mechanic? That’s super creative, pretty cool, and just a little more than kinky.

I think it’s obvious that Vice & Violence is right up my alley. Give the game a shot today by downloading the free rulebook. And if you like what you see, go ahead and send some money Rapscallion’s way via Patreon. It’s honestly amazing this game is available for free given its size, artwork, and sheer level of detail.