This ‘Friends’ and ‘Chernobyl’ Mash-up Video Is Cursed

In retrospect, it almost seems like an inevitability. HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries is already the highest-rated show ever and the insipid 90s sitcom Friends has somehow gained a new, rabid fanbase on Netflix, so it was only a matter of time before someone spliced the two together to create what is arguably the most unholy and cursed mash-up of all time.

Watch, if you dare:



Yes, it’s all there—the theme song; the weird, handwritten font; the quick, quadruple clap (although in Chernobyl‘s case, it’s more of a table pound than a clap). It is terrible, it is horrible; it is, unfortunately, actually really well done.

This is what the world has come to, everybody. It is 2019 and our world is either dead or dying depending on who you ask, so what else is there? What else can we do, collectively, besides abandon any sense of dignity or respect and spend our frightfully brief lives crafting this abomination of a video? The question shouldn’t be why a Chernobyl and Friends crossover exists, but rather, why wasn’t it here sooner? And where is the Office one?

No one told us life was going to be this way. But what else should we expect, at this point? Sorry.