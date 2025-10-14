This Frog Breaks Its Own Bones to Get Wolverine Claws

Evolution has produced some brutal survival tricks, but few as shocking as this one. The African hairy frog, or Trichobatrachus robustus, fights by snapping the bones in its toes and forcing them through its skin to form claws.

What makes it stranger is how intentional the act appears. The frog uses a precise motion to break the bone at a specific point, creating temporary weapons it can control. When the danger passes, the tissue heals, the bones retract, and life goes on as if nothing happened.

Videos by VICE

The species was first described in the early 1900s, but the claw phenomenon wasn’t fully understood until a 2008 study. Researchers found that each claw rests inside a small collagen sheath beneath the frog’s fingertip. When the frog is attacked, it tenses its muscles and breaks the connection, forcing the bone to puncture through the skin. The claws stay in place until the tissue heals and the bones retract naturally.

“It’s a violent but effective adaptation,” said biologist David Blackburn, who has studied amphibian morphology. “The frog sacrifices a little comfort to survive.”

Emőke Dénes/Creative Commons

Wolverine Frog Breaks Its Own Bones to Turn Them into Sharp Claws

Local hunters in Cameroon and the Congo have long known how dangerous the species can be. They’ve reported using spears or machetes to catch the frogs rather than bare hands, claiming the claws can slice to the bone. Scientists have confirmed those accounts, describing the injuries as “deep, bleeding wounds visible to the bone.”

Male hairy frogs have another bizarre feature: thin, hair-like strands that grow along their sides and legs during breeding season. The filaments contain arteries and may help the frogs absorb more oxygen while guarding eggs underwater. The combination of parental care and bone claws makes Trichobatrachus robustus both devoted and deadly—a strange balance in the amphibian world.

Play video

Despite its violent defense, the frog isn’t aggressive. It prefers hiding in riverbanks across Cameroon, Gabon, and Nigeria, using its claws only when cornered. Scientists still aren’t sure how it regenerates the torn tissue so quickly, but they suspect that same healing ability keeps it from self-destructing.

Breaking your own bones sounds extreme, but in the world this frog lives in, it’s a fair trade for another sunrise.