This Furry Porn AI Generates a Sexual ‘Hindquarters’ Image Every 40 Seconds

The first AI furry porn generator is churning out dozens of illustrations of distorted, bizarre artwork that’s meant to look like the genitals of anthropomorphic animals.

The project’s creator, an art student who goes by CuteBlack online (and says that he, himself, is not a furry), told me he was inspired to create his own AI furry porn generator in defiance of the strict no-sexuality terms of service on most AI image generators that are currently available to the public. Generators like Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E forbid sexual content and won’t create erotic images.

To compile the dataset that the AI uses to generate these images, CuteBlack said he scraped furry fandom art site e621 for images tagged with “solo,” “male,” and “presenting hindquarters.” He filtered out memes, and collected only images with a high community rating. The result is over 1,000 erotic furry images as a basis for creating new, somewhat cursed illustrations of mammalian ballsacks.

The images are generated using Disco Diffusion, a machine learning system that uses a technique called diffusion models to create its compositions. Unlike the generative adversarial networks used to build things like This Furry Does Not Exist or deepfake videos, diffusion models destroy the training data by adding Gaussian noise—think TV static—and then reconstructing the images from that noise. Disco Diffusion is an open-source model of this type that often results in painterly, colorful AI-generated artworks.

Or, in this case, images that vaguely resemble furry fandom art of bunnies’ and squirrels’ and myriad other creatures’ nuts.

A lot of the creations coming out of this model require a little imagination to see the erotic qualities in them. They’re bulbous clusters of round, fuzzy shapes. But if you’re at all familiar with illustrated furry porn, the patterns become obvious: so much of “presenting hindquarters” is just some mammal (or reptile) bending over exaggeratedly to show balls and dicks and holes.

“It worked in the first try, and I did not see that coming,” CuteBlack said. “I didn’t expect it to work in the first place.”

In other AI projects, scraping images from public forums to create datasets have raised ethical questions about fair use and privacy—in This Furry Does Not Exist, which similarly scraped e621, some creators of the original artworks were not happy that their works were included in the set, especially if they might be reflected in the outputs.

I asked CuteBlack about this, and he pointed to the fact that one can’t copyright an art style. In many of the generated images, you can see ears and tails clawing their way through the algorithm. But many barely look like porn. They seem to be their own, original, somewhat grotesque things.

CuteBlack has an account on the furry social art platform FurAffinity that automatically uploads images when the AI makes a new one. But FurAffinity throttles how fast users can upload posts to one every two minutes, and the AI is making them faster than the platform can keep up, at about one every 40 seconds.

The responses to this project from the furry community, CuteBlack told me, have been surprising. “I didn’t know that so many furries would be interested in this project…” he said. He’s gotten more contacts in the past few days since the project went online than in three years of being an art student.