This Futsal Goal is So Incredible That it Cannot Be Named

After 58 years wondering in the international wilderness, thirsty for the nourishing waters of a major tournament, Wales will reach their promised land this summer when they play at Euro 2016.

In fact, things are generally pretty rosy for the country’s oft-awful football prospects: Gareth Bale is among the top players on the planet, he’s got a solid side around him, and Swansea City look to have secured their Premier League status for another season.

Videos by VICE

Added to all that, there’s Rico Zulkarnain, a futsal player of Welsh-Indonesian heritage who recently scored this stunning goal in the Australian National league…

¿La humedad te dejó sin #futsal? ¡Nosotros te animamos! Así definió Rico Zulkarnain en la liga australiana. pic.twitter.com/YbtHYAuNaL

— Futsal Rosario (@Futsal_Ros) 16 d’abril de 2016

I mean, what is this? You could define it as a Lambretta-backheel combo, but it’s equally a mix of FIFA Street and something out of Tekken. We don’t even know what to call it. Perhaps that’s for the best – a goal of such free-thinking invention and quality does not deserve to be sullied with anything as structured as a name.

For more audacious moves from Zulkarnain, you can follow him on Instagram.

