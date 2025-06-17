This Game Has a Giant Dragon Lady, and Now I Wanna Play It

I woke up early this morning, wandered through my Steam wishlist (as one does), and came across a game I’ve been eyeing for quite some time. “Why did I put this game on my list again?” I groggily asked myself, requiring 200mg caffeine from a Celsius. “Oh yeah. There’s a very beautiful giant dragon woman in it. So, I would like to purchase this title as soon as humanly possible.”

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark is totally my jam. Developed and published by Inti Creates, Servants of the Dark follows after the original Gal Guardians: Demon Purge. Which was, in and of itself, a Castlevania-like spin-off of the Gal Gun series. Yes, Gal Gun, the lewd rail shooter which just so happens to be developed by Inti Creates as well. Anyway, Servants of the Dark follows demonesses Kirika and Masha as they roam around the Demon Realm in an attempt to bring their Demon Lord Maxim back to life.

A giantess dragon that grows huge from her treasure

As seems to be the style in many 2D action-adventure platformers these days, Servants of the Dark includes giantesses as bosses. One of which being, yes, the aforementioned giant dragon woman in the primary image. Her name is Dranis, and during the game, she will “become gigantic through the power of her treasures,” according to a teaser on the game’s official website. “Enamored by treasure of all shapes and forms, she won’t hesitate to crush those who attempt to steal even the tiniest coin from her collection.”

Anyone else getting a little hot under the collar? Or is that just me?

Screenshot: Inti Creates

And yes, right underneath her, the Servants of the Dark website teases another giantess boss. That would be Queen Gardenas, who towers over the demon sisters during her battle with them. “Her imposing figure is fitting for a Queen!” the site notes. Indeed, she certainly has a rather imposing figure. In fact, her monster girl design is so suggestive, we can’t even show it to you in this article. It’s a bit too lewd. This is a Gal Gun spin-off, after all. You’d be remiss to expect a seiso Metroidvania.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark retails for $29.99 normally, although it’s on sale until 1PM EST today, June 17th, for 20% off. Fair warning, the game has generally received mixed reviews on Steam. So, if you’re more interested in experiencing the series’ Castlevania-like gameplay at its zenith, you might want to start with Gal Guardians: Demon Purge while it’s also on sale. And, yes, it has some giant women in it, too. Just in case you were wondering.