This Garlic and Salt Cod Soup Is an Umami Dream

Ahh, umami. To think that before 1985 there was no official word for this uniquely savoury taste experience is really a tragedy for our previous generations. But, hey, at least they had the ability to taste it—just not the word to describe it. (Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda came up with the word at the turn of the 20th century, but it wasn’t granted validity until the mid-80s.) What a time to be alive!

Anyways, umami is basically the best thing ever. And this soup from chef and restaurateur Alex Raij of El Quinto Pino, Txikito, and La Vara is a true umami bomb.

Videos by VICE

It’s a simple Basque-inspired dish: Garlic is sautéed in oil, followed by hunks of bread. Add garlic chives, torn quick-cured salt cod, paprika, pepper paste, and egg yolk, and you’ve got yourself a hearty soup that is absolutely packed with flavor.

They say some like it hot, and we do, for sure—but we really like it savoury. Shout-out to garlic: You’re the best.