This Gay Porn Site Specializes in Pregnant Men and Being Swallowed Whole

A handsome blonde man lies on a gurney with his medical gown pulled up over his hairy, distended belly. His legs are propped up and covered by a sheet. He rubs the thatch of fur over his abdomen and then suddenly perks up. “Oh, I can feel you moving inside of me,” he says to the imaginary baby in his non-existent uterus. “You really want to get out of there, don’t you?” In just a few moments, this same man will give birth to his child, which is a not especially lifelike doll.

Someone, somewhere, is masturbating to this scene.

Like many of the videos on Film911.net, a site devoted to only the most special of specialty porn, this one features no nudity, no dongs, no anal, and no money shots (unless you count the man finally popping out a baby after 20 minutes of straining a money shot).

MPREG, as the genre of pregnant man erotica is known, is just one of many incredibly niche categories at Film911.net. Others genres include “heartbeat” videos, where a shirtless dude runs on a treadmill and then viewers hear his racing heart through a stethoscope. There’s “vore,”—referring to vorarephilia, the sexual desire to be eaten—where one hungry dude pretends to swallow another dude whole and let him live in his stomach before “vomiting” him back up alive so we can see that he survived the ordeal, Jonah in the whale style. The ” stuffing” series features models, often shirtless, being forced to eat large quantities of food and then showing off the burrito babies in their bellies. “Inflation” videos show guys blown up like hot air balloons with their bellies sticking out. Finally, there are “belly button worship” and “gut punching,” both of which are exactly what they sound like. All of these genres are safe for work.

Jay*, the founder of Film911, admits there aren’t a ton of gay guys who are into scenes of manly men sprouting baby bumps. Still, he says the site turns a tidy profit, at least in part because of its niche offering. People who want to watch a dude get his belly button played with for minutes on end aren’t always able to find a scene to their liking on more mainstream tube sites, and so they will happily pay 911Films between $15 and $20 to download a single video. (There are also a few extended edits that include nudity and jerking off for a slight upcharge.) Even though the number of paying customers is only in the hundreds, ponying up that money for each new scene eventually adds up. Jay releases something in one of his categories about every other week.

According to Jay, the appeal of these types of videos comes from an attraction to domination. “It’s the idea of someone dominating someone else,” he told VICE. “There is a lot of domination and submission. The vore videos aren’t about cannibalism, they’re about swallowing someone whole, which is a way of dominating them. The pregnancy thing is different altogether but the CPR series with the gut punch videos, I think there is that element happening in those videos as well.”

The company started about three years ago when Jay realized “There was no content out there catering to what I’m into. I own a production company, so why don’t I produce content geared toward what I’m into?” Jay owns a “regular” film business, but started making his own videos for Film911 in 2013 with models he found on Craigslist, through amateur modeling sites, and through recommendations from friends. He says he gets lots of attractive, muscular straight guys to be in his films who wouldn’t otherwise do porn. They don’t mind pretending to be swallowed whole as long as they can keep their clothes on and don’t have to touch another dick.

Overhead is kept low by doing the shoots mostly in Jay’s house, and he started co-starring in some of the videos to keep costs down. However, he’s reinvested in the business, buying tons of sets and props, especially of the medial variety for the MPREG and heartbeat videos.

Jay initially marketed his videos directly to fetish communities through message boards, selling each scene piecemeal, but eventually built his website as a hub for all the different wares. As the site grew, more and more people with more and more odd sexual appetites approached him about making movies. “I had never heard of these things before, but when people told me what they were into, I was like, ‘Wow that’s different,’” Jay says. “There are certain people who tell me their ideas and send me their scripts and feedback all the time. I’m very connected to them and they’ve driven the business in the right direction.”

The scripts for the scene aren’t written out word for word, but Jay or one of his fetishy collaborators will come up with scenarios and then the actors improvise from there.

“I guess it’s just like any acting skill,” Conner, who stars in one of the most popular pregnancy videos on the site, says about pretending he’s going to give birth or that he just got swallowed by another swole bro. Conner works with Jay on his legit film business as well, but when he showed his boss how well he could push out his stomach, he was immediately hired to star in racier fare. Conner, who is gay, is often the man found worshiping muscles and belly buttons on Film911.

Like most businesses, in the fetish porn world one has to evolve or die, and so Jay is currently branching out into new areas. One of his models recently lost a leg in a motorcycle accident and approached Jay about making some amputee fetish films. He’s going to produce a few and see how they perform.

According to the internet’s informal Rule 34, if you can dream something up, there is porn of it. And as long as there are people thinking about how sexy stethoscopes are and how they wish they could live inside a dude’s ripped stomach for a few minutes, they’ll be able to find that porn on Film911.

