This Giant Tortilla Chip Is an Edible, Playable Guitar

You can do lots with tortilla chips, like dip them in salsa, sour cream, or guac, make supreme nachos and coat them with cheese and carne, or drench them in Munchies‘ homemade queso. One pairing I’d never considered before was tortilla chips and guitar strings, which makes this Chip Guitar just left-field enough to be f*cking metal.

Atlanta Props designed the crunchy axe for Moe’s Southwest Grill, in celebration of the Mexican food chain giving away a bunch of free queso today, September 17. I’ve never been, so I can’t vouch for its quality, but free queso is free queso. Personally, I might bring the chip guitar over to heavy metal chef John Hurkes’ spot in Minneapolis and enjoy it with his Nuclear Assault Nachos, but that’s just me. Check out this salty instrument in action below:

Videos by VICE

Via The 405

Related:

Meet the Heavy Metal Chef Making Slayer Pizzas and the Danzig Burgers

Someone Made the ‘Mad Max’ Cars with Vegetables

Hear Music Played Off a Laser-Etched Tortilla

Watch a Man Play Guitar While Getting Brain Surgery