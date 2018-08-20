This Girl Conned Dozens of Dudes into Going on a Mass Tinder Date with Her

Aside from being a sad, demoralizing hellscape, Tinder is festering with liars and cheats, from rich dudes who pay other people to flirt for them to serial dine-and-dash daters. There’s a weird combination of relative anonymity, blind hope, and desperation at play on the dating app that makes it ripe for deception—something one young woman in New York took full advantage of this weekend, pulling off the greatest goddamn scam in the history of online dating.

According to New York Magazine, Natasha Aponte planted the seed—or, rather, dozens of seeds—for her scheme about a month ago, when she matched with a boatload of dudes on Tinder, and gave them all the same spiel. As one man who claims he was duped by her tells it, her message went a little something like this:

I text her n we make small talk abt work for a bit then she goes, "actually, I have this huge presentation Im workin on for my job, would you be offended if I got back to you in like a week or two when Ive got more free time? Youre cute and I want to meet you Im just too busy rn" — míš (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

She apparently dropped off the grid for a few weeks, then resurfaced, asking every dude she messaged if they wanted to meet at Union Square in New York City to catch a DJ set and get a drink—which, ostensibly, would’ve been a one-on-one date. When they showed up at around 6 PM on Sunday to link with her, they found themselves in a sea of guys who’d all matched with Aponte on Tinder. They just didn’t know it yet.

I make my way to Union Square. Eat a hot dog and look over by this open lot by 17th Ave and there is a stage and a DJ and about 100 ppl and cameras and shit and I think well this is some random ass Manhattan shit. — míš (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Eventually I see a girl moving towards backstage with two enormous bodyguards in sunglasses and realise it's her and I'm thinking WHAT THINE FUCKETH IS GOING ON — míš (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

Then she says I've invited you all here for a chance to go on a date with me and proceeds to give a hunger games speech about what its gonna take to date her — míš (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

ALL THE DUDES THERE SHE FOUND ON TINDER AND TEXTED THEM THE SAME SHIT — míš (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

“Do you have what it takes to compete against everyone here to win a date with me?” Aponte called out to the crowd, eliciting chants of “bullshit” and “shut the fuck up” from a few disgruntled dudes. But most of the guys stuck around, only to be told, quality by quality, things that would disqualify them from taking her out. While two “referees” combed through the crowd, Aponte announced that she wouldn’t date anyone who “is a tourist or doesn’t live in this country,” is “named Jimmy,” is “looking just to hook up,” or is “under 5’10”.” Oh, also, “no beer bellies, no long beards, no bald guys, no khakis, no Toms.”



Once she’d cut the number of candidates down through a series of “eliminations,” she apparently made the men who hadn’t been axed sprint and do pushups, then put them all in a line and swiped left and right on them IRL, a man who claims he was conned told New York Magazine. And you thought romance was dead!

It’s unclear if anyone emerged victorious on Sunday, or whether Aponte actually agreed to go on a date with the dude who came out on top. According to New York Magazine, the whole thing was a little fishy: Aponte has since made her Instagram private, gone dark on social media, and—when they hit her up to ask about the scam—directed them to Rob Bliss Creative, a viral video agency.

Sure, this might have all just been a scheme to achieve viral glory, but it was a damn fine one. If nothing else, it was worth it for this tweet alone:

Every man in the crowd looks down and mimes WHAT IN THE NAME OF SCOOBY DOO THE IS THIS SHIT to themself — míš (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018

