This Goal, By Way of Flying Ukrainian Scorpion Kick, is Unreal

Puskas contender? Dmytro Ulyanov with an outrageous flying scorpion kick!pic.twitter.com/YjcSVOiqaK

— BigSport (@BigSportGB) September 4, 2016

Alright, so there’s no such thing as a “flying Ukrainian scorpion kick,” per se. Like, it’s not its own proper noun, like a “Flying Dutchman” or anything. But this is certainly a Ukrainian guy doing a sick, flying scorpion kick. And it certainly warrants your attention.

In a Ukrainian second division game between Ternopil and Avanhard, Avanhard’s Dmytro Ulyanov was positioned kind of wonkily, when a cross came in behind him. Instead of giving up and letting the ball pass by his back, the man took flight, arching his feet up high into the air, and kicked the ball with the back of his heels. The best part, maybe? Ulyanov is a defender. That’s some killer instinct right there.

Avanhard is still facing relegation—per 101 Great Goals—but Ulyanov’s heroics helped secure his team three of their six points in six games. Maybe they should reconsider where they play Ulyanov from here on out.

[h/t Howler]