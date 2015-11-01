This Goal from a Japanese High School Championship is Amazing

For whatever reason, the YouTube title here calls this the Best Goal of the Month, since the month just started, but it’s so much more than that. No made-up human construct like a calendar can contain what happened here. The ball does not touch the ground at any point during this play, until it hits the net, naturally. From the goal kick to just outside the center circle, it gets headed further along, where another player heads it, and then shit gets really interesting.

Our man controls the ball with his chest first, then juggles it away from a defender before whipping his leg around and sending a rainbow over the keeper’s head and into the goal. This was a high school championship game between Sakuyo and Tamano-Konan in Japan, and it was the game-winner for Tamano-Konan. Not a bad way to seal a win.

