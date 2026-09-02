This ‘GTA 6’ Feature Has Some People Accusing Their Partners of Cheating

Imagine surviving dating apps, exes, coworkers, Instagram DMs, and all the other usual relationship hazards, only to get taken out by a woman made of pixels in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar’s latest look at the game revealed that protagonists Jason and Lucia can develop their romance through player choices. Dates, texts, hand-holding, downtime together, criminal activity as a couple. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson told IGN that players can become “a steward of their relationship,” with the option to nurture the romance or leave it alone.

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As you can imagine, that’s gone over beautifully in certain corners of TikTok.

People Are Seriously Debating Whether Dating in ‘GTA 6’ Is Cheating

“In absolutely no human way is my fiancé playing GTA 6,” one creator said, arguing that maintaining Jason and Lucia’s relationship crosses a line. Other posts have labeled the act as outright cheating. The game launches in November, meaning some couples are currently fighting over hypothetical infidelity involving characters nobody’s even controlled yet.

Reddit has been much less sympathetic. “It gotta be skits, no way is someone jealous of pixels lol,” one commenter wrote in a discussion about the TikTok reaction. Another user simply called the posts “Ragebait/ satire for engagement.” Someone else said they’d heard two coworkers independently make the same complaint, including one person who had been married for 16 years. So either the outrage is excellent performance art, or a few PlayStations are headed for tense households this fall.

There’s also precedent here. Video games have been letting players romance fictional people for years. Baldur’s Gate 3, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and even The Sims have all offered some version of digital courtship without causing a national relationship emergency. One Reddit user discussing the GTA 6 debate even recalled an ex getting jealous over their romance with Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Rockstar has already said players can skip the romance. Jason and Lucia will remain partners in crime either way, though their relationship can develop differently depending on how much attention players give it.

Couples are allowed to draw whatever boundaries make sense for them. Still, getting furious because somebody pressed a button that made Jason hold Lucia’s hand raises a fairly obvious question about where fantasy ends and cheating begins.

And if Lucia can ruin an actual engagement before GTA 6 even hits shelves, she might be the most dangerous criminal Rockstar has ever created.