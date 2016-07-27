This Guy Accidentally Spent $1.3 Million on a Curry

How much would you pay for a good curry? Or a really indulgent Indian meal? The kind with rich saag aloo, perfectly cooked tandoori lamb, and Peshwari naans that contain more fragrant, doughy calories than your entire weekly gym attendance could ever hope to burn off?

Twenty quid. Maybe pushing £30 if it’s pay day.

Try £1 million—the equivalent of about $1.3 million USD.

That’s what one curry fan ended up paying for his dinner at Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire last week.

As the Evening Express reports, the diner—who wishes to remain anonymous—enjoyed a three-course meal with two friends at the Indian eatery, which came to the total of around £100.

When it was time to pay the bill, the diner used the restaurant’s card machine. This is when things got accidentally ballin’.

Speaking to the Express, Rajpoot Indian Restaurant owner Abdul Wahid, who served the customer, explained: “I gave him the card machine and he asked to put in the amount himself but it didn’t go through. I then had to phone the bank for him and I answered all of the questions and they then gave me the confirmation code.”

What neither the diner nor Wahid realised was that he had typed the wrong amount into the card machine. A very wrong amount. Wahid continued: “Ten minutes later, I took the machine and looked at it and I just said, ‘Oh my god, what’s happened, what have you done my friend?’ I looked at the receipt and then he looked at it and he just said, ‘Oh my …’”

Oh my, indeed. The diner had accidentally authorised a payment of £1 million for his dinner.

There must have been some good sauces with those complimentary poppadoms.

Luckily, after a quick call back to the bank, the diner managed to cancel the payment and give Wahid the correct amount.

Wahid, who has been in the restaurant industry for 30 years, added: “This has to be one of the most expensive meals there has ever been. I have never experienced anything like this. It was really, really shocking. I still can’t believe it.”

What’s probably more unbelievable is the fact that this mysterious diner had the available funds to drop a casual milli on samosas without even so much as a “Card Declined” message. And, if he is indeed a millionaire, what he’s doing eating at a mid-range Scottish curry house …